OnePlus 8 Lite is rumoured to debut later this year, and leaks might have already given us an early glimpse of its design and specifications. But it appears that the OnePlus 8 Lite may be launched under an altogether different name. How about OnePlus Z?

Max Weinbach from XDA-Developers mentioned in his tweet that the OnePlus 8 Lite might actually be launched as the OnePlus Z. This name also falls in line with a previous leak claiming that the OnePlus 8 Lite will serve as the revival platform for OnePlus X series.

Additionally, reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal has also tweeted that the OnePlus 8 Lite will likely debut carrying the OnePlus Z moniker later this year. But before that, OnePlus has scheduled an event on April 14 to launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro duo.

