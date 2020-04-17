OnePlus 8 Lite
OnePlus recently announced its latest OnePlus 8 phones at an online event. While the OnePlus 8 duo sport flagship specifications, the company was also rumored to launch a ‘Lite’ variant.

As per Steve H.McFly, better known as OnLeaks, the ‘Lite’ variant was scheduled to debut alongside the OnePlus 8 lineup. However, it has been pushed back “at least to upcoming summer” due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch 90Hz OLED screen with a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a punch-hole cutout. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up o 256GB UFS 3.0 storage option.

With OnePlus 8 series starting at $699, users are looking forward to the launch of a cheaper OnePlus model.

