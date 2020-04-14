OnePlus 8 is here. The latest flagship killer from OnePlus brings 5G to the table and Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 chip. Plus (don’t mind the pun), there is a macro camera on board to help users click close up photos. But design is one area where the OnePlus 8 truly shines, and with a thickness of just 8mm, it will ensure a comfortable in-hand feel.
Let’s talk the price
But let’s first check how much the shiny OnePlus 8 will cost. The phone’s base 8GB/128GB configuration is priced at $699, while the 12GB / 256GB will set buyers back by $799 . Of course, the generation-wise price hike is not small, and we think 5G is the main culprit here. On one hand, 5G makes the OnePlus 8 future-proof, but users who live in regions where 4G is still prevalent, they will find it just a pricey add-on.
More options to choose from
OnePlus 8 comes in three colours – Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, and Glacial Green. Interestingly though, OnePlus offers the Interstellar Glow and Onyx Black shades in two surface finish options viz. glossy and matte.
90Hz punch hole display
Talking about the internal hardware, the OnePlus 8 doesn’t offer much in terms of internal upgrades over its predecessor. You get a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Just like the OnePlus 8 Pro, the vanilla OnePlus 8’s panel also has a circular cutout drilled in the top-left corner. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by a layer of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass.
Camera hardware: No telephoto?
OnePlus has made a questionable move here, as the OnePlus 8 ditches the telephoto lens on its predecessor and opts for a macro camera. The main shooter employs the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS as well as EIS. It sits alongside a 16MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. Selfie and video call responsibilities will be handled by a 16MP front camera.
What else?
Now on to the internal hardware. The OnePlus 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The lights are kept on by a 4,300mAh battery that can be juiced up at 30W courtesy of the in-house Warp Charge 30T tech. Unfortunately, it lacks support for wireless or reverse wireless charging.
Check out the specifications sheet below to find out more about the OnePlus 8:
|Parameter
|Specifications
|Display
|6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED
1080 x 2400 pixels
402PPI pixel density
90Hz refresh rate
HDR10+ support
3D Corning Gorilla Glass
20:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Rear Camera
|48MP primary (f/1.7) Sony IMX586 sensor
16MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)
2MP macro (f/2.4)
|Front Camera
|16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor
|Battery
|4300 mAh
Warp Charge 30T
|Software
|OxygenOS (Android 10)
|Colors
|Interstellar Glow – Gloss
Onyx Black
Glacial Green
|Audio
|Dual Stereo Speakers
Dolby Atmos
|Video
|4K at 30/60 fps
1080p at 30/60 fps
720p slo-mo at 480 fps
1080p slo-mo at 240 fps
|Sensors
| In-display Fingerprint Sensor
Accelerometer
Electronic Compass
Gyroscope
Ambient Light Sensor
Proximity Sensor
Sensor Core