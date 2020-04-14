OnePlus 8 is here. The latest flagship killer from OnePlus brings 5G to the table and Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 chip. Plus (don’t mind the pun), there is a macro camera on board to help users click close up photos. But design is one area where the OnePlus 8 truly shines, and with a thickness of just 8mm, it will ensure a comfortable in-hand feel.

Let’s talk the price

But let’s first check how much the shiny OnePlus 8 will cost. The phone’s base 8GB/128GB configuration is priced at $699, while the 12GB / 256GB will set buyers back by $799 . Of course, the generation-wise price hike is not small, and we think 5G is the main culprit here. On one hand, 5G makes the OnePlus 8 future-proof, but users who live in regions where 4G is still prevalent, they will find it just a pricey add-on.

More options to choose from

OnePlus 8 comes in three colours – Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, and Glacial Green. Interestingly though, OnePlus offers the Interstellar Glow and Onyx Black shades in two surface finish options viz. glossy and matte.

90Hz punch hole display

Talking about the internal hardware, the OnePlus 8 doesn’t offer much in terms of internal upgrades over its predecessor. You get a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Just like the OnePlus 8 Pro, the vanilla OnePlus 8’s panel also has a circular cutout drilled in the top-left corner. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by a layer of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass.

Camera hardware: No telephoto?

OnePlus has made a questionable move here, as the OnePlus 8 ditches the telephoto lens on its predecessor and opts for a macro camera. The main shooter employs the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS as well as EIS. It sits alongside a 16MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. Selfie and video call responsibilities will be handled by a 16MP front camera.

What else?

Now on to the internal hardware. The OnePlus 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The lights are kept on by a 4,300mAh battery that can be juiced up at 30W courtesy of the in-house Warp Charge 30T tech. Unfortunately, it lacks support for wireless or reverse wireless charging.

Check out the specifications sheet below to find out more about the OnePlus 8: