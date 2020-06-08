OnePlus 8 review

OnePlus 8 is all set to go on sale in India again. It will be made available via Amazon.in and OnePlus India website at 12 noon. The OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 44,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB option is listed for Rs 49,999.

To recall, the OnePlus 8 series was scheduled to go on sale in India on May 28. But OnePlus announced the postponement of sale date due to unforeseen circumstances. However, the OnePlus 8 will be up for grabs today.

Launch offers include Rs 2,000 off for SBI EMI customers. Plus, there is a no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months from most major banks. Both Amazon and OnePlus are offering Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000 on the purchase of OnePlus 8.

