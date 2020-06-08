OnePlus 8 review

OnePlus 8 is all set to go on sale in India again. It will be made available via Amazon.in and OnePlus India website at 12 noon. The OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 44,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB option is listed for Rs 49,999.

To recall, the OnePlus 8 series was scheduled to go on sale in India on May 28. But OnePlus announced the postponement of sale date due to unforeseen circumstances. However, the OnePlus 8 will be up for grabs today.

Launch offers include Rs 2,000 off for SBI EMI customers. Plus, there is a no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months from most major banks. Both Amazon and OnePlus are offering Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000 on the purchase of OnePlus 8.

You May Also Like
Apple could give us iPhones with low-power LTPO OLED displays in 2021
It seems that Apple is already working on launching iPhones with LTPO backplanes; unfortunately, they would arrive until 2021
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite teased to launch in India soon
The device costs $349.99. However, there is no word on Indian pricing yet.
OnePlus 8 series sale
You can purchase the OnePlus 8 in India today through special limited sale at 12 noon
OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.