Moe images of OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow color variant have appeared online. The color has been leaked previously. However, the leaks didn’t manage to nail down the exact hue.

Earlier, the color option had deeply saturated colors, going from purple to warm yellow. In contrast, the new renders show much lighter colors. Here’s a comparison of old leak versus the latest one:

Old Render

New Render

The OnePlus 8 is said to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display. It is likely to support a120Hz refresh rate. As per the leaks, it will come with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage.

You can read more about everything we know about the OnePlus 8 lineup here.

Source: Twitter