OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow
Up next
Author
Tags

Moe images of OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow color variant have appeared online. The color has been leaked previously. However, the leaks didn’t manage to nail down the exact hue.

Earlier, the color option had deeply saturated colors, going from purple to warm yellow. In contrast, the new renders show much lighter colors. Here’s a comparison of old leak versus the latest one:

  • OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow
    Old Render
  • OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow
    New Render

The OnePlus 8 is said to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display. It is likely to support a120Hz refresh rate. As per the leaks, it will come with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage.

You can read more about everything we know about the OnePlus 8 lineup here.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
Honor 30 pro

HONOR 30 Pro visits TENAA, full specs leaked ahead of April 15 launch

Leaked photos suggest the presence of a curved OLED panel.

April kicks off with an Apple event at B&H and more deals on Amazon

Today’s deals come from B&H and Amazon, where we find a special Apple event that brings discounts to iPads, MacBooks and more

Pocketnow Daily: iOS 14 to FINALLY BEHAVE like Android?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about some features that may arrive with iOS 14, more leaks of the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE, and more