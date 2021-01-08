Ahead of the OnePlus 9 series launch, the Chinese company is showing its commitment to its deceives. It recently rolled out new OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus 8T. Now, the company is rolling out an OxygenOS update for its early 2020 flagship devices, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The update is rolling out in India and a few more countries right now. The smartphones in other regions are expected to receive the update soon. The OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 firmware version for OnePlus 8 users is 11.0.3.3.IN21DA in India and 11.0.3.3.IN21BA in Australia. As for the OnePlus 8 Pro users, the firmware version is 11.0.3.3.IN11DA in India and 11.0.3.3.IN11BA in Europe.

The information comes from OnePlus forums, where the company announced that it is rolling out an OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 series. This update brings a number of fixes as well as the OnePlus Store app for Indian users. The Store app is an “intuitive and convenient way” to get easier access to support, discover member-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. However, it is not a forced change as it can be uninstalled from the phone easily. The update also fixes the issue of a small probability that the alarm clock starts abnormally and the failure to enable auto rotate feature.

The OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 series adds keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience. It fixes the small probability issue that photos don’t display in the Gallery. Plus, there are fixes for a couple of Bluetooth and Network issues as well.

Full Changelog

System Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment) Fixed the issue of a small probability that the alarm clock starts abnormally Fixed the failure to enable auto rotate feature

Gallery Fixed a small probability issue that photos don’t display in the Gallery

Bluetooth Fixed the small probability issue that no pop-up window shows up when connecting Bluetooth headset

Network Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation

OnePlus Store (IN only) An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

