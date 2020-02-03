The naming scheme of upcoming OnePlus devices is all but confirmed since OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been spotted on Amazon India affiliate page.

At the time of filing this story, Amazon India has pulled the listing. However, we have a screenshot with the mention of devices.

The affiliate page featured a “NEW: Mobile Phones a 1 percent Fixed Advertising Fee” category. It listed OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro alongside the OnePlus 7T series and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The listing suggests that the OnePlus 8 series may launch sooner than expected. The devices could be showcased at the upcoming MWC 2020.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The devices are confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display panel. They may have up to 12GB of RAM. Moreover, the duo is also rumored to come with a punch-hole display.