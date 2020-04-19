OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at an online event on April 14. The company only announced the pricing of the States. Now, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro price in India has been revealed. It is surprisingly cheaper than expected.

OnePlus 8 price in India

OnePlus 8 (6GB + 128GB) Glacial Green – Rs 41,999

OnePlus 8 (8GB + 128GB) Onyx Black and Glacial Green – Rs 44,999

OnePlus 8 (12GB + 256GB) Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow – Rs 49,999

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India

OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB + 128GB) Onyx Black and Glacial Green – Rs. 54,999

OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB + 256GB) Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue – Rs. 59,999

Further, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will carry a price tag of Rs 1,999.

Both the smartphones are expected to be made available via Amazon.in soon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.