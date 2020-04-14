OnePlus is all set to launch its latest phones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro today. The phones will be announced at an online event. If you are wondering when and where to watch the OnePlus 8 launch, you’ve come to the right place.

The OnePlus launch event will start at 8:30 PM IST / 11 AM EDT. You can watch the live stream below.

OnePlus will not only launch the phones but new accessories too. OnePlus has seemingly confirmed the launch of a wireless charger. It will charge the phone by 50% in just 30 minutes with 30W fast charging. The company is calling it “Warp Charge 30 Wireless”.

Further, the company will also be launching a pair of wireless earphones named OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z at the event. The product is said to provide a 10-hour battery life with a 10-minute charge. Moreover, it is tipped to offer a 20-hour playback time on a single charge and sport an IP55 certification.