Google made a host of notable announcements for its Stadia game streaming service in the month of April that includes the arrival of new games, support for 5.1 surround sound, and more. One of those key announcements is the addition of the OnePlus 8 series to its compatibility list.

If you have a OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro lying around, you can now sign up for Stadia and start streaming PC and console games on your phone. Notably, the OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling are the first phones from the company to support Stadia, and it might be just another reason for a mobile gaming enthusiast to splurge on the new OnePlus devices

Google has also added a new mobile capture feature to Stadia that allows users to save gameplay screenshots and clips by pressing the Capture button on the Stadia controller while playing on a smartphone.

Also, another reason to be excited about Stadia is that Ubisoft’s freshly announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game is coming to Google’s game streaming platform later this year. Here’s the trailer for the newest game in Assassin’s Creed series, if you haven’t watched it already:

Source: Google Blog

