Last year’s OnePlus flagships are receiving a new update with a number of bug fixes. The update comes as part of OnePlus’ bi-monthly OxygenOS stable update releases. The news comes from two separate forum threads, where OnePlus staff member Abdul B. said the company has pushed new OxygenOS updates for the 8, 8 Pro, and 8T in India. The rollout of the same update will follow soon in Europe and North America.

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are receiving version number 11.0.5.5 for all regions. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8T update carries version number 11.0.8.12 for India and Europe and 11.0.8.11 for North America. These updates come with March 2021 Android security patch. Here’s the full changelog:

System Optimized the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen Improved the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging Fixed the failure issue after changing the customized font Fixed the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working Fixed the small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working Fixed the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result Fixed the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen Fixed the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing Fixed the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon Fixed the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera Fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS

OnePlus Share Fixed the issue that files sent by other third-party devices cannot be received (OnePlus 8 series only)

Clock Fixed the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays

