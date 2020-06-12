OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are receiving new OxygenOS Open Beta updates. The Open Beta 5 comes with the June 2020 Android security patch and includes more than half a dozen updates and fices.

It brings one-handed mode (To enable: Settings>Buttons & Gestures>Quick Gestures) and adds a shortcut to switch to Dark Mode in the notification bar. The company has fixed the sharp edges of application cards in the recent apps screen and screen flashing issue after locking the device.

Further, it has adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement. The step counter’s accuracy for recording the movement has been refined.

OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 7T series also adds frequently dialed contacts in the dialing interface.

Via: XDA-Developers