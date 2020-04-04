Up next
Author
Tags

OnePlus has begun the rollout of a new software update for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro via the stable channel. The OxygenOS 10.0.9 for the OnePlus 7T and OxygenOS 10.0.8 for the OnePlus 7T Pro improves the camera stability while capturing slo-mo videos.

Additionally, the two OnePlus 7T series phones also get the March Android security patch with the latest updates, aside from RAM management optimisations. Listed below is the rest of the changelog:

  • Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in Gallery
  • Now play videos without any lags in Gallery
  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Do keep in mind that the new OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are being rolled out in a staged manner. So, if you are yet to receive the OTA notification, you’ll get it shortly.

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro render pops up online in a gorgeous green shade

OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly come in blue and black shades as well, and is said to flaunt a glass build with a metallic frame.

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S10 Camera Update: FORGET about the S20?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the camera update that will make you choose the Galaxy S10 over the Samsung Galaxy S20 and more
HUAWEI P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Android smartphones with the most RAM in the market – March 2020

We have made a list with the best Android smartphones in the market that include the most significant amount of RAM available right now