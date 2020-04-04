OnePlus has begun the rollout of a new software update for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro via the stable channel. The OxygenOS 10.0.9 for the OnePlus 7T and OxygenOS 10.0.8 for the OnePlus 7T Pro improves the camera stability while capturing slo-mo videos.

Additionally, the two OnePlus 7T series phones also get the March Android security patch with the latest updates, aside from RAM management optimisations. Listed below is the rest of the changelog:

Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in Gallery

Now play videos without any lags in Gallery

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Do keep in mind that the new OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are being rolled out in a staged manner. So, if you are yet to receive the OTA notification, you’ll get it shortly.