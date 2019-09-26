Android

OnePlus 7T renders leak ahead of launch event. Watch it here!

Contents

OnePlus is set to officially introduce the OnePlus 7T today at 6:30am PT / 9:30am ET / 2:30pm BST, and, despite all the rumors and reports which gave us a pretty good idea at what to expect, we’re now seeing alleged official press renders of the phone.

Ishan Agarwall posted these images to Twitter suggesting that the official colors will be Frosted Silver (above) and Glacier Blue (below). According to previous reports, we should expect a 6.55-inch 90Hz display with a notch for the selfie camera, Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 48MP/16MP/12MP triple-camera setup, and a 3,800mAh battery.

As per the event itself, if you want to follow along, you can do that below, as we’ve embedded it for your viewing pleasure.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Leaks, News, OnePlus 7T, Rumors
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.