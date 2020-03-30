OnePlus 7T Pro
Up next
Author
Tags

OnePlus’ official website has removed the OnePlus 7T Pro from listings. It comes as a surprise since the company is yet to announce the launch date of its next smartphones. However, it is a clear indication that the OnePlus 8 Pro is just around the corner.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is out of stock on multiple different platforms. As of right now, only the McLaren Edition with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage is available.

According to the latest development, OnePlus 8 Pro will be made available in a Green color option. As per a recent leak, the OnePlus 8 Pro will come in blue and black colors as well. The Snapdragon 865-powered phone will reportedly feature a curved 120Hz display and will also bring support for 30W wireless charging.

Via: Gizmochina

You May Also Like
Nokia 1.3

Everything about the Nokia 1.3: Specs

The Nokia 1.3 is an Android Go Edition budget smartphone.
Redmi K30 Pro storage

Redmi K30 Pro confirmed to support LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage

It will also come equipped with a 3435 square millimeter of liquid cooled heat sink.

New MacBook Air, iPad Pro and more are on sale today

Today’s deals include the, yet to be released, 13-inch MacBook Air and the iPad Pro, along with other great devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S10+