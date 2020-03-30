OnePlus 7T Pro
OnePlus’ official website has removed the OnePlus 7T Pro from listings. It comes as a surprise since the company is yet to announce the launch date of its next smartphones. However, it is a clear indication that the OnePlus 8 Pro is just around the corner.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is out of stock on multiple different platforms. As of right now, only the McLaren Edition with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage is available.

According to the latest development, OnePlus 8 Pro will be made available in a Green color option. As per a recent leak, the OnePlus 8 Pro will come in blue and black colors as well. The Snapdragon 865-powered phone will reportedly feature a curved 120Hz display and will also bring support for 30W wireless charging.

Via: Gizmochina

