We start today’s deals with something for everyone. First up, we find the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren with 256GB storage space is getting a $370 discount, which means you can get one for $530. This is an unlocked T-Mobile variant that’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, and you also get 12GB RAM under the hood. You also get 5G support, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera, and McLaren hardware and software styling.

Next up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ that’s currently getting a $69 discount, which means you can grab yours for $861. This variant comes in Mystic Black with 256GB and WiFi connectivity. However, you can also grab the 128GB variant for $803 with $47 savings. And if you’re looking for a new Smart TV, you can grab the Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q80T Series 4K smart TV for $1,979.00, which is $321 less than its regular $2,300 price tag. And you can make your new TV look even better by adding a LIFX LZTV1MUS Z-TV LED Light Strip to your setup for just $609 after a $10 discount.

If you’re looking for a new smart speaker, you can grab the Google Nest mini for just $35 after a $14 discount at B&H, and savings go across the board, so you can choose any of its four different color options. And if you want a new gaming headset, you can check out the Alienware 7.1 PC Gaming Headset, which is currently getting a $267 discount, meaning you can grab one for $74. a more affordable option comes with the Wyze Noise-Cancelling Headphones, which sell for just $58 after receiving a $20 discount. Just remember to check the on-page coupon; otherwise, you will only see $10 savings at checkout.

Other deals feature the NETGEAR Cable Modem WiFi Router Combo C6220 for $60 after a $50 discount and the GoPro HERO9 Black that’s currently getting a $20 discount, meaning you can grab one for $380. However, should you enter promo code 2GX6O3P9R4O2 at checkout, you will be able to get your new GoPro for just $360.

