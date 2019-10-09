OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition coming on October 10

The October 10 London event hosted by OnePlus will likely see the OnePlus 7T Pro become official. According to reports, backed up by a recent tweet by company CEO Pete Lau, there should be another phone on the stage: the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

A carbon-fiber-like box with a signature McLaren orange stripe is telling enough, but the official OnePlus twitter account went one step further by posting about the OnePlus-McLaren partnership. The “embodiment of excellence” will be revealed on October 10, leaving little to no room as to whether we’ll see this phone or not. Also, apparently, according to reports, this will be the only OnePlus 7T Pro version available in the U.S., after the 7 Pro received its main push in North America in the first half of the year.