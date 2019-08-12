OnePlus 7T Pro launch rumored for October 15

Now that the OnePlus 7 Pro is behind us, some of us are already enjoying it, and some of you are not yet operating its 90Hz refresh rate display. If you don’t, you might want to hold back, as the company’s second flagship of the year is coming soon.

How soon? According to reports from the interwebs, October 15 is the date to circle in your calendar if you’re looking forward to the OnePlus 7T Pro. The company has accustomed us to two flagship devices per year, one in the first half, and a second, T-model, in the second half of the year, and this year’s second could arrive mid-October, if the chatter is telling the truth.

There were several reports lately of OnePlus 7T Pro sightings in the wild — which we didn’t cover here at Pocketnow as we didn’t seem to find the valuable for our readers — but regardless if they are legit or not, one thing is for sure: The OnePlus 7T Pro (or just 7T) is coming, so you better prepare, October 15 or otherwise.