OnePlus officially introduced the T version of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7T Pro will not be available in the U.S. or Canada, but it will come to Europe next Thursday, October 17, where it will go for €760, which is the same price the 7 Pro predecessor was going for.

There’s now an updated Snapdragon 855 Plus chip inside the phone, which also packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3 storage. There’s a special McLaren Edition which, aside from the custom paint, also features 12GB of RAM. This will go for €860, when it will become available at the beginning of November.

The 16MP pop-up selfie camera is unchanged, but the main camera system, while still triple, gets the OnePlus 7T’s macro option. The main 48MP shooter and the 16MP ultra wide camera are unchanged. What’s changed though is the faster Warp Charge 30T, which should be 23 percent faster than the one on the 7 Pro.