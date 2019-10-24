OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition coming to T-Mobile

After the launch of the OnePlus 7T Pro — with no North American availability plans– the company CEO explained why there’s no second 5G OnePlus phone following the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. But, as it turns out, there is a 5G version of the OnePlus 7T Pro, and it’s the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition.

T-Mobile in the U.S. announced that it will exclusively carry the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition later this year, when it will flip the switch on its 600MHz 5G network. You can pre-register your interest in the upcoming device over at T-Mobile.

As for the phone itself, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition features a 6.67-inch display capable of operating at a refresh rate of 90Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T quick charging, as well as an exclusive McLaren paint.