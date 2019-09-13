OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro coming on October 10. Here are the specs!
While we have been hearing all sorts of details about the upcoming OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, there has been no date rumored for the official launch. A recent report, detailing the expected specs of the two phones, suggests that they will become official on October 10, with market availability starting October 15, contrary to the previous September 26 rumors. As far as the specs for the two devices are concerned, here’s what the report suggests (treat with skepticism, as this is a report, and not an official confirmation of the internals).
OnePlus 7T Specs
- Display: 6.55-inches (2400×1080 resolution / 402 PPI) Fluid AMOLED / In-display Fingerprint Sensor (Optical) / 90Hz and HDR10+
- CPU: Snapdragon 855 Plus
- GPU: Adreno 640
- RAM: 8GB
- ROM: 128GB / 256GB
- Rear Camera: Main 48MP (f/1.6) with OIS + EIS / Telephoto 12MP (f/2.2) with 2x Zoom / Ultra-Wide 16MP (f/2.2) with 120° field of view
- Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.0) with EIS
- Battery: 3800mAh / WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging (20% faster than OnePlus 7 Pro)
- OS: OxygenOS based on Android 10
- Misc: New Macro mode for closer shots / Nightscape mode / Super Slow-Motion recording at 960FPS 720p / Mate Glass Back
OnePlus 7T Pro Specs
- Display: 6.65-inches (3100×1440 resolution / 516 PPI) Fluid AMOLED / In-display Fingerprint Sensor (Optical) / 90Hz and HDR10+
- CPU: Snapdragon 855 Plus
- GPU: Adreno 640
- RAM: 8GB
- ROM: 256GB
- Rear Camera: Main 48MP (f/1.6) with OIS + EIS / Telephoto 8MP (f/2.4) with 3x Zoom / Ultra-Wide 16MP (f/2.2) with 120° field of view
- Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.0) with EIS
- Battery: 4085mAh / WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging
- OS: OxygenOS based on Android 10
- Misc: New Macro mode for closer shots / Nightscape mode / Super Slow-Motion recording at 960FPS 720p / Mate Glass Back
As you can see, the OnePlus 7 T and OnePlus 7T Pro are almost identical, save for the display, cameras, and battery. The report doesn’t mention any possible price tags for the two devices, but, so far, this is the most amount of details we get from an unofficial report. We’ll keep an eye out for its accuracy and inform you of future developments.