Waiting for good Cyber Monday deals on smartphones, but can’t find that one device that best fits your requirements? Well, fret not, as the excellent OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 8 Pro are currently up for grabs with some hefty discounts in tow. B&H has slashed almost 39% off the OnePlus 7T’s street price, while the spec-heavy OnePlus 8 Pro is now up for grabs with a sweet 25% price cut for Cyber Monday.

OnePlus 8 Pro – $250 off

Starting with the OnePlus 8 Pro, it is usually up for grabs at $999 for the 256GB storage option. But Amazon is taking 25% off its asking price this Cyber Monday, and is offering it at a considerably lower price of $749.99 in the Onyx Black and Ultramarina Blue shades. For that price, the OnePlus 8 offers a 6.78-inch QHD+ curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12 gigs of RAM. You get a 48MP primary camera at the back, sitting alongside a 48MP ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 5MP color filter camera. You also get support for 30W wired as well as fast 30W fast wireless charging.

OnePlus 7T – $230 off

Coming to last year’s OnePlus 7T, it is currently available at just $369 at B&H Photo Video, which means you save $230 on its regular asking price of $599. Despite being a year old, the OnePlus 7T still packs quite a punch. You get a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Plus running the show, triple rear cameras (48MP primary + 12MP telephoto + 16MP ultra-wide), and a 3,800mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. On the software side, you get the excellent OxygenOS 10 skin based on Android 10, and an assurance of long-term software updates.

You can check out Pocketnow’s reviews of the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 7T to see how the two devices perform and if there are any shortcomings that you should be aware of before spending your money.