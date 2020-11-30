Onepus8 Pro Oneplus 7t cyber monday deals

Waiting for good Cyber Monday deals on smartphones, but can’t find that one device that best fits your requirements? Well, fret not, as the excellent OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 8 Pro are currently up for grabs with some hefty discounts in tow. B&H has slashed almost 39% off the OnePlus 7T’s street price, while the spec-heavy OnePlus 8 Pro is now up for grabs with a sweet 25% price cut for Cyber Monday.

OnePlus 8 Pro – $250 off

Starting with the OnePlus 8 Pro, it is usually up for grabs at $999 for the 256GB storage option. But Amazon is taking 25% off its asking price this Cyber Monday, and is offering it at a considerably lower price of $749.99 in the Onyx Black and Ultramarina Blue shades. For that price, the OnePlus 8 offers a 6.78-inch QHD+ curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12 gigs of RAM. You get a 48MP primary camera at the back, sitting alongside a 48MP ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 5MP color filter camera. You also get support for 30W wired as well as fast 30W fast wireless charging. 

OnePlus 7T – $230 off

Coming to last year’s OnePlus 7T, it is currently available at just $369 at B&H Photo Video, which means you save $230 on its regular asking price of $599. Despite being a year old, the OnePlus 7T still packs quite a punch. You get a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Plus running the show, triple rear cameras (48MP primary + 12MP telephoto + 16MP ultra-wide), and a 3,800mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. On the software side, you get the excellent OxygenOS 10 skin based on Android 10, and an assurance of long-term software updates. 

You can check out Pocketnow’s reviews of the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 7T to see how the two devices perform and if there are any shortcomings that you should be aware of before spending your money. 

