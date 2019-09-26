OnePlus 7T goes official with upgraded specs

OnePlus today unveiled its fall flagship, the OnePlus 7T, which will be available on October 18 at OnePlus.com for $599. The color options include Glacier Blue (above) and Frosted Silver (below).

As the company hinted, the OnePlus 7T is launching with the latest Android 10 out of the box. The processor is now the beefed up Snapdragon 855 Plus, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3 storage.

Capable of operating at 90Hz, the 6.55-inch AMOLED panel has a resolution of 2400 x 1080, protected by 3D Gorilla Glass, and its top waterdrop notch houses a 16MP shooter, while underneath the display panel there’s fingerprint scanner.

The camera system consists of a main 48MP shooter, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide angle unit, capable of 2x optical zoom and 4K video recording, in addition to the new Macro mode (2.5cm).

The battery is a 3,800mAh unit that supports 30W fast charge and should deliver great performance on the go.