OnePlus promised back in September last year that the OnePlus 7T will get support for 960 super slo-mo and wide-angle 4K video capture soon. Well, after a long delay, those two features have finally arrived with the latest Oxygen OS beta build, alongside the April Android security patch and a host of other changes.

A OnePlus 7T user posted a screenshot of the camera UI on Reddit, confirming the arrival of 960fps slo-mo video capture mode with the Oxygen OS Open Beta 3 update that was released on May 7. However, it appears that v3.10.17 of the OnePlus camera app on APK Mirror has had this feature since April.

Additionally, users now record 4K videos at 30fps using the wide-angle camera on their OnePlus 7T. Oxygen OS Open Beta 3 update also added a new feature that alerts users when there is dirt on the camera lens and also introduced the ability to switch mobile data on phone calls over VoLTE.

Via: XDA-Developers