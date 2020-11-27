OnePlus 7T Black Friday deal

If you’ve been holding on from making an impulse purchase amidst a barrage of Black Friday deals, we totally understand that you’ve been waiting for the absolute best deals. Now, if buying a smartphone was on your shopping list, but you don’t want to spend the kind of money a flagship demands, there is an irresistible deal on the OnePlus 7T right now. The flagship killer by OnePlus, which has been selling at $599 for a while now, has received a massive 50% price cut on B&H. 

As part of the Black Friday festive deals, the OnePlus 7T is down to just $299.99 for T-Mobile customers. And hey, you can choose between cool Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue color options, in case you were wondering. From my personal experience with the device, I can assure you that the OnePlus 7T was already a great device at its original asking price, but at just $300, it offers the best hardware that you can get on any smartphone under this price bracket.

    OnePlus 7T
      The OnePlus 7T offers you Qualcomm’s top-tier processor from 2019, a beautiful 90Hz display, reliable cameras and blazing fast 30W charging. Usually up grabs at $600, the phone can be yours right now for just $299.99 this festive season.

    In case you want a factory unlocked unit, you can still save $200 on its street price and still get it for a sweet $400, which is still great for what is on the table. For that asking price, you get a 90Hz HDR10+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Plus running the show, a triple rear camera setup (48MP primary + 12MP telephoto and 16MP ultra-wide) and a 3,800mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. On top of it all, you get an assurance of timely updates and a great UI experience with Oxygen OS.

    Need more information about how the OnePlus 7T actually performs in day-to-day life? Watch Pocketnow’s video review of the OnePlus 7T below and decide for yourself:

