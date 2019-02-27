Android

OnePlus 7 wireless charging will still not be a feature

“OnePlus charging is one of the best”, said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau at MWC 2019. The context became clearer shortly after, when he added that “wireless charging is far inferior”. The CEO confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 7 flagship will not have wireless charging capabilities. Wireless charging is one of the flagship features that has been historically left out of OnePlus phones.

Lau said that the technology is slow to charge smartphones, opposed to wired charging, which in some cases can fully charge a device in less than an hour. He added that OnePlus is still working on a solution to speed up the wireless charging process, but the challenge is posed by the heat generated.

Lau’s comments come shortly after Qualcomm introduced its Quick Charge for Wireless Power standard, which is aimed specifically at speeding up wireless charging.

