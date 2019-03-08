Android

OnePlus 7 video renders, Galaxy S10 booming sales & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents

Learn more about the Huawei MateBook 13

On Pocketnow Daily, we get some renders and rumored specs for the upcoming OnePlus 7. Ming Chi Kuo just predicted that the Galaxy S10 will sell between 30-45 Million units this year. The Apple Watch is still the king of wearables with its sales for last quarter. Google’s Duplex service that schedule’s appointments is now available in the US. We end today’s show with deals for the Razer Phone on BestBuy.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Samsung predicted to sell 40-45 million Galaxy S10 phones
Apple dominates wearables market, ships 10.4 million Apple Watches
Duplex, Google’s AI-powered booking service, now active in most of US
Best Buy has Razer Phone 2 for $500 with bundled Cricket service

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Apple, Apple Watch, Duplex, Galaxy S10, Google, OnePlus, OnePlus 7, Pocketnow Daily, Samsung, Video
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!