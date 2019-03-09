OnePlus 7 specs and price revealed by e-tailer. Is it legit?

There are plenty of things we know about the upcoming OnePlus 7, and yet, little of that came through official channels, except for the fact that it, too, will not feature wireless charging. We’ve seen renders leaked showing off the OnePlus 7 pop-up camera, and that was also confirmed by an alleged real-life image of the device.

While the OnePlus 7 specs are not officially known, we can guess the internals. Helping out with that thout is online retailer Giztop, which has the phone listed. This could be an early placeholder listing and the specs could be just as good as your guess or ours, so treat this with a healthy dose of skepticism for now.

The image below is accompanying the entry, which also suggests some OnePlus 7 specs. Of note that the power and volume bottons contradict the earlier rumors and leaked renders, where the rocker is a single button, not two, and then there’s an additional one on the right side (as seen in the image above).

As expected, the Snapdragon 855 SoC is listed as the processor of choice, coupled with 8- or 12GB of RAM options, and 128- or 256GB of storage. Where the listing conflicts with previously leaked information is the screen. It shows up as a 6.5-inch “notched screen”, but we expect the OnePlus 7 to drop the notch for a full-screen experience employing the pop-up camera. Keep staying skeptical.

That front-facer is rated 16MP according to the listing, and the back is said to feature a triple-camera setup consisting of 48MP+20MP+5MP shooters. Everything is said to be powered by a 4,000mAh battery, with VOOC fast charging.

The phone shouldn’t be far out, but, until we hear official information, or more solid unofficial intel on the OnePlus 7 specs, this is what we have to work with.