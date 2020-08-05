OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have started receiving a new update in India and other global markets. The OxygenOS 10.3.4 update includes integration with the OnePlus Buds true wireless earphones. It also brings customizable clock styles for the phone screen. The July 2020 Android security patch is also included.

Further, the update adds Chromatic effect in reading mode. It adapts the display’s colour range and saturation to provide a better reading experience for the user. It can be accessed by going to Settings > Display > Reading mode > Turn on reading mode > Chromatic effect.

In the community forum post, the company states that OxygenOS 10.0.7 update will start rolling out to EU markets soon. The roll-out is not specific to any region as of now. It is being pushed to random users, on a limited number of devices.