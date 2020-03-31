OnePlus is sending out a stable OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Por 5G and the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G. The changelog mentions one common update and that is March 2020 security patch.

OxygenOS 13.3.2 for OnePlus 7/7 Pro brings common optimizations in RAM and improved system stability. Further, it includes improved stability for recording videos in slow-mo and Gallery fixes.

Coming to OxygenOS 10.0.5 for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, it brings general fixes alongside LTE CA combination. Now, it supports 5G connectivity to increase stability and speed of network connections.

As for the OnePlus 7t Pro 5G, OxygenOS 10.0.31 brings 5G feature enhancements and general bug fixes.

Source: XDA-Developers