OnePlus 7 renders hint pop-up selfie camera, triple-camera setup

Now that every MWC and pre-MWC smartphone is official, it’s time to turn our attention to those coming in the near future. OnePlus is expected to launch its spring flagship, dubbed the OnePlus 7, sometime in the second quarter. We already know for sure that it will not support wireless charging. We have also seen leaks suggesting that it will use some sort of notch, but with a twist.

OnLeaks branded renders leaked suggest that it will feature a pop-up camera, instead of a sliding mechanism. That will allow the use of a higher screen-to-body ratio, while keeping the front-facing camera functionality. The display itself is expected to be 6.5-inches, and if OnePlus sticks to previous resolutions used, we can also expect FHD+, or 1080 x 2280 pixels.

Additionally, the renders suggest an extra lens on the back, for a triple-camera setup. Other rumored specs include a Snapdragon 855 processor, but no 5G capabilities, 6GB of RAM, and a whopping 4,150mAh battery. We’ll definitely start hearing more about the phone as we get closer to its launch date.