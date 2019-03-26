Fresh OnePlus 7 render set confirms looks, envisions colors

The OnePlus 7 should be just around the corner. If the past is of any indication, with the OnePlus 6 being announced in May 2018, and the OnePlus 5 in June 2017, it means we’re about two months away from an official announcement. However, the rumor mill is in motion, and, in addition to what the company and its reps have told us, renders were leaked, alongside spec details, as well as an alleged real-life image of the phone.

Based on all the intel available so far, Waqar Khan has posted the below renders and concept video. They seem to nicely be in line with what we’ve seen and heard so far. The color options depicted might not end up being the official ones, but the outer aspect of the phone is pretty much what we can expect, complete with the pop-up camera.

So far, we know to expect a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 chip, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, triple camera setup with 48MP + 20MP + 16MP shooters, 16MP pop-up selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging capabilities.

You can find more renders by following this link.