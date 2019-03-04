Alleged OnePlus 7 real-life picture shows off pop-up camera

We’ve seen a handful of OnePlus 7 renders earlier this morning, and, along the lines of what we’ve seen, we’re now looking at an alleged real-life picture of the phone. As the vivo V15 and V15 Pro have an “elevating” camera, it makes sense for OnePlus to use a similar approach. OnePlus, vivo, OPPO, and Realme are all sister companies with the same parent, BBK Electronics.

We’re looking at a rather generous screen-to-body ratio, as there is no notch, no punch hole, and almost imperceptible bezels. The picture also shows the pop-up camera in its ejected state, while the screen shows the Facial Recognition setup screen. The camera seems to be offset to the left, pretty much like in the case of the vivo NEX. The rest of the device looks similar to the OnePlus 6 and 6T.

The details are nicely falling into place but we’re positive that there will be mode rumors and leaks involving the OnePlus 7 between now and its official debut.