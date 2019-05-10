OnePlus 7 Pro will be a T-Mobile exclusive in the U.S.

T-Mobile has managed, once again, to score a OnePlus exclusive. The soon-to-be-announced OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in the United States, exclusively, at the Un-carrier. Additionally, T-Mobile will host a series of exclusive launch events for the phone, starting with May 14, at its Times Square Signature Store. The phone will be available in T-Mobile stores and on online at T-Mobile.com starting May 17.

OnePlus fans showed up in droves to our Times Square launch event last year. It’s clear our savvy customers love this brand, so of course we did what we always do – listen to them! We went ‘full magenta’ this year. Now, customers all across the country can get in on the action at all six T-Mobile Signature Stores! — John Legere, T-Mobile CEO

The OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7, will become official on May 14. Most of the specs and features have been leaked, and we know to expect a phone with flagship specs, in addition to UFS 3.0 storage, which, by itself, should make it faster than most of the competition.