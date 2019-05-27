OnePlus 7 Pro update improves camera performance, fixes bugs

As promised less than a week ago, OnePlus is starting the roll-out of an over-the-air update for the OnePlus 7 Pro, which, among other things, aims to improve the camera of the premium flagship. It’s OxygenOS version 9.5.4 or 9.5.5, but don’t worry, it’s the same version, even if the build numbers are different due to “recent regulations in the EU and as per Google’s instructions”, according to the company.

The refresh brings optimizations to Double Tap to Wake as well as Ambient Display, fixes issues with audio delay when playing games and wearing Bluetooth headsets, and squashes bugs and applies improvements. As far as the camera is concerned, the update fixes image quality in HDR and low light scenarios, fixes white balance as well as focus issues in several scenarios.

This OTA will have a staged rollout, the OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs — OnePlus

You can find the entire changelog below.

Changelog: