OnePlus product manager Jimmy Z. posted on the forums that the company is working on delivering an update for the OnePlus 7 Pro in “a week or so”. It will be addressing issues users are having with the quality of the camera, and the update will specifically address HDR effect and Nightscape mode.

OnePlus is also working on enabling both video recording and Nightscape mode for the other cameras, these being exclusive to the 48MP main shooter at the moment. “Photos look substantially better”, said Jimmy Z., when talking about the update that’s being currently tested.

If you are having camera quality issues on your OnePlus 7 Pro, make sure you apply the update that’s available as soon as you turn your phone on. If you are still not satisfied with the results, the next update, as OnePlus claims, will bring a significant improvement.