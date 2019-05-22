Android

OnePlus 7 Pro update coming to improve HDR effect and Nightscape mode

Contents

OnePlus product manager Jimmy Z. posted on the forums that the company is working on delivering an update for the OnePlus 7 Pro in “a week or so”. It will be addressing issues users are having with the quality of the camera, and the update will specifically address HDR effect and Nightscape mode.

OnePlus is also working on enabling both video recording and Nightscape mode for the other cameras, these being exclusive to the 48MP main shooter at the moment. “Photos look substantially better”, said Jimmy Z., when talking about the update that’s being currently tested.

If you are having camera quality issues on your OnePlus 7 Pro, make sure you apply the update that’s available as soon as you turn your phone on. If you are still not satisfied with the results, the next update, as OnePlus claims, will bring a significant improvement.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
XDA Developers
Source
OnePlus
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 7 Pro
, , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.