OnePlus7 and OnePlus 7 Pro UFS 3.0 storage confirmed by CEO

We know that the UFS 3.0 standard will bring massive performance improvements, as it is capable of improved data rate of 11.6Gbps per lane, 23.2Gbps on two lanes, which is double the speed of the previous standard. We also know that Samsung is preparing to introduce the UFS 3.0 standard this year, and, since it didn’t do so with the Galaxy S10, it will include it on the Galaxy Fold, which has been delayed indefinitely.

Hence, the first phone on the market with UFS 3.0 will most likely be the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro, and even the standard OnePlus 7. Company CEO Pete Lau confirmed the feature via a Twitter post, confirming that “the OnePlus 7 series will include UFS 3.0“.

With faster data transfer speeds, the device will be capable of accessing data faster and transferring it at a much quicker pace from storage, to the RAM and processor. In this regard, the OnePlus 7 will likely be faster than similarly specced smartphones, just by adopting the UFS 3.0 standard for its storage.

Now that we have this confirmed, we can add it to the list of things we already know about the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, expecting for the company to surprise us on May 14.