OnePlus makes upgrading to the 7 Pro more affordable with new Trade-in Program

If, among all the $1,000 phones, you find the OnePlus 7 Pro to be pricey starting at $669, OnePlus is making it easier for you to purchase a 7 Pro. The company is launching a brand new trade-in program addressing the North American market, with a special promotion starting May 14, and going all the way through June 30.

The way it works is pretty easy and self-explanatory. You go to this page and fill in the form. Following that, you will instantly receive an online quotation for the phone you are planning on trading in towards a OnePlus 7 Pro. You’ll then place the trade-in order and ship your device. Following a close inspection of your phone, you will then get a final quotation which you can accept or reject. Should you accept, OnePlus is sending you the applicable voucher you can then use on the OnePlus 7 Pro, or on any and all products on sale on the OnePlus website.

There’s also an option where you can opt to receive cash instead of the voucher, just fill out the same form and select the cashback offer.

As far as the special promotion is concerned, if you are trying to trade in a OnePlus device, in addition to the quotation, you will get an extra $40 in addition to the trade-in value. If you are trading in an Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, Google or HTC phone, you get $30 in addition to the trade-in quotation.

The extra cash you get for the aforementioned phones is part of a special promotion which ends June 30. Starting July 1, the regular trade-in program resumes.

With such an attractive offer, OnePlus is not only betting big on the OnePlus 7 Pro, but it also makes it easy for you to own one of the most exciting phones of the year, one that clearly outperforms some of its direct competitors, if for nothing else (though there are plenty), but because of the UFS 3.0 file system which should make this a real beast! You have no excuse!