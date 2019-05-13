OnePlus 7 Pro specs and pricing fully leaked

Those looking forward to the OnePlus 7 Pro will only have to wait one more day until the official May 14 unveiling. However, thanks to this extensive leak, you don’t have to wait until then to find out about the specs of the phone, even though most of them were previously leaked or suggested by reports. Today’s report not only details the internals of the phone, but also offers a glimpse at the price you’ll have to pay for it.

The display will be one called Fluid AMOLED by the report, at 6.67-inches, with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels, and a refresh rate of 90Hz, underneath which there will be a fingerprint scanner. A Snapdragon 855 processor will power everything, paired with options for 6-, 8-, and 12GB of RAM. Storage versions will include 128GB and 256GB capacities, with UFS 3.0.

Graphics will be handled by the Adreno 640 GPU, with the system being powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 capabilities. The front-facing camera will pop-up from the top of the phone, and it will be a 16MP unit based on the Sony IMX471 sensor.

The triple-camera setup on the back will consist of 48MP + 16MP + 8MP shooters. The main camera is based on the Sony IMX586 sensor and has an aperture of f/1.6, with OIS. The 16MP unit will be a wide angle shooter with f/2.2 and 117 degrees field of view, and the 8MP shooter will have 3x optical zoom capabilities with f/2.4.

The entry level (6GB/128GB) version will only be available in Mirror Gray, while the highest-end (12GB/256GB) will come in Nebula Blue. The in-between (8GB/128GB) will offer Mirror Gray, Almond, and Nebula Blue options.

As far as pricing is concerned, the report mentions the following, for the European markets:

6/128 GB: 699 Euro, or approx. $785;

8/256 GB: 749 Euro, or approx. $840;

12/256 GB: 819 Euro, or approx. $920

The report also details the accessories OnePlus is preparing, namely a carbon case, a Sandstone Case, silicone bumpers, and a nylon case. You can check these out at the source link below.