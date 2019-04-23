There has been chatter, for quite some time, that this year OnePlus will release two (well, three) models: a OnePlus 7, a OnePlus 7 Pro, and a OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. Yesterday, company CEO Pete Lau basically confirmed the OnePlus 7 Pro, without giving out specific details, expect for the fact that it will have a stunning display. A set of leaks, however, tries to anticipate most of the phones’ internals.

The OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 Pro 5G, as per the report, will pack a 6.7-inch display with 3120 x 1440 resolution, 19,5:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate, and in-display fingerprint scanner. It wil be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, paired with either 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8- and 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of storage. The triple-camera system consists of a 48MP (F1.6 OIS+EIS) + 8MP (3x Zoom F2.4) + 16MP (117° F2.2) shooters, while the pop-up selfie camera is hinted to be a 16MP (F2.0) unit. The battery will reportedly be rated 4,000mAh, with support for 30W Warp Charge. Color options will include Blue, Grey, and Brown.

The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, will follow the general design guidelines of the 6T predecessor. It will feature a 6.4-inch display with 2340 x 1080 resolution, and will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor. Memory options will include 6- and 8GB, paired with 128- and 256GB of storage, respectively. The cameras on the back are hinted as 48MP (F1.7) + 5MP (depth), while the front-facer should reside in the waterdrop notch. Battery is allegedly rated 3,700mAh, with 20W charging capabilities.

As usual, the phones should be accompanied with the latest Bullets Wireless 2 earbuds, but there are no details on these at the moment.

The information above comes from a Twitter leakster with a track record that can’t be judged at this time, so you should remain just a little skeptical about the above.

