OnePlus 7 Pro sales are kicking off, go grab yours!

OnePlus really raised the bar with its newly introduced OnePlus 7 Pro premium flagship, to a point where $1,000 phones from competitors start to seem outrageous. As the company promised at its unveiling event, the phone is now available, as of today, to purchase online on OnePlus.com or from T-Mobile. OnePlus also helps you buy the phone by accepting trade-in devices, and there’s also a sweet promotion going on all the way through June 30.

In case you need a reminder, the OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with no notches and minimal bezels. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, and it can have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of fast, UFS 3.0 storage.

A pop-up camera on the front elevates a 16MP camera, while the back features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 48MP + 8MP + 16MP system. Everything is powered by a large, 4,000mAh battery, with support for Warp Charge 30 fast charging.

To recap: killer specs, cheaper than competitors, trade-ins accepted, promotion going on. So, what’s your excuse? Go grab yours!

We thank OnePlus for sponsoring this article!