OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G coming this spring?
OnePlus usually announces two phones every year. The 5, and 5T, the 6, and 6T, etc. This year, however, we might get more OnePlus phones, if a recent report is accurate. And by more phones, we mean simultaneously, this spring, as a certain OnePlus 7 Pro is being mentioned. When it comes to the OnePlus 7 Pro, there are conflicting reports out there: some believe it will be just a 5G version of the OnePlus 7, while others claim it will be a completely new phone altogether.
The images above and below are allegedly depicting this particular Pro model, showing off a curved display on the edges, with a full-screen design, probably achieved by employing a pop-up or slide-up selfie camera mechanism.
The About Phone screen captured below, while using a OnePlus 6 device image as a placeholder, reveals some specs. A 6.67-inch Super Optic display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, triple 48-, 16-, and 8-megapixel cameras, and Android 9 Pie.
Whether these specs and the leak itself is legit or not is unknown at the moment. However, reports suggest that there might be a trio of phones this spring, including the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.