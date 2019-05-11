OnePlus 7 Pro Pop Up Events Coming to a City Near You

OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 7 Pro at a special event on May 14 in New York City. We already know the Pro will be a T-Mobile exclusive in the United States, and, as such, the Un-carrier will organize several events at its premium locations. The two companies will be doing their best to bring the phones as close to you as they can, through their pop-ups in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Santa Monica, Miami & Las Vegas. All of the pop ups happen on 5/15, with the exception of the one in New York which will take place directly after the launch of the 7 Pro on 5/14.

If you are attending any special event held in these locations, you will be one of the first to check out the latest OnePlus device. You will be able to purchase it, in addition to getting exclusive goodies, and catching up with the OnePlus team.

It’s not a party if there are no snacks and drinks, so rest assured, as OnePlus is taking care of everything. You also have a chance to win prizes too! If you want to know more, check out this link.