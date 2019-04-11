OnePlus 7 Pro Leaked, OPPO Reno announcement & more – Pocketnow Daily

Android

On Pocketnow Daily, we have leaks of the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro and 7 Pro (5G). The OPPO Reno is now official in two separate variants including the one with 10x lossless zoom. A new teaser of the Lenovo Z6 has emerged that shows off hyper video. The Galaxy A80 is now official with a slider rotating camera. We end today’s show with deals for the Apple Watch Series 3 on Amazon.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm returns to Amazon all-time low at $229 (Reg. $300)

Lenovo Z6 Pro coming April 23 with Hyper VIdeo

OPPO Reno flagship announced with 10x zoom and stylish pop-up selfie camera

Huge leak shows us the OnePlus 7 Pro that we didn’t see coming

