OnePlus 7 Pro Leaked, OPPO Reno announcement & more – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, we have leaks of the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro and 7 Pro (5G). The OPPO Reno is now official in two separate variants including the one with 10x lossless zoom. A new teaser of the Lenovo Z6 has emerged that shows off hyper video. The Galaxy A80 is now official with a slider rotating camera. We end today’s show with deals for the Apple Watch Series 3 on Amazon.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

