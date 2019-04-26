Update: after India, tickets have been sold out in the UK as well. However, if you’re in the US, you can still grab yours.

Similar to last year, when you could buy $30 tickets to the OnePlus 6T launch event, this year, OnePlus is selling tickets again to its upcoming May 14 launch event. What’s more interesting than the fact that the tickets are, at this particular moment, discounted to $20 each instead of the original $30, is the fact that the website clearly confirms the OnePlus 7 Pro, in case you still needed additional confirmation.

The event will take place at 11AM EDT on May 14, at Pier 94, New York, but there are also special events in other parts of the world, to which you can also purchase tickets. If you are in the United States and want to join the event, click here to get your tickets to the OnePlus 7 Pro launch event.

If you are in the United Kingdom, the event will take place at 4PM BST, on May 14, at Printworks in London. Tickets will set you back £30.00, and you can click here to secure yours.

In India, the OnePlus 7 Pro launch event happens at 20:15 IST on May 14, at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. Tickets set you back ₹999 but they are currently sold out. You need to check again at this page to see if OnePlus adds extra tickets you can purchase to join the party.