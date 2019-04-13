Android

OnePlus 7 Pro is real, Galaxy Note 10 variants confirmed & more – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, according to an insider we could be seeing three variants of the OnePlus 7, including the OnePlus 7 Pro in May. We get confirmation of the two variants of the Galaxy Note 10. We have the codenames for the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL along with some benchmarks. Disney just teased their Disney Plus service. We end today’s show with BestBuy’s 48 hour sale for their members.

Stories:

https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/04/10/amazon-guaranteed-pixel-3-and-3-xl-refurbs-start-at-450-and-520/

YouTube TV will soon be $49/month for all users, adding 10 new free channels

https://www.sammobile.com/2019/04/11/t-mobile-galaxy-fold-release-april-26/

LG’s transparent foldable smartphone design barely looks like a phone at all

https://bgr.com/2019/0 4/11/galaxy-s10-5g-experience-5g-and-4g-connectivity-issues-explained/

