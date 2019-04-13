OnePlus 7 Pro is real, Galaxy Note 10 variants confirmed & more – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, according to an insider we could be seeing three variants of the OnePlus 7, including the OnePlus 7 Pro in May. We get confirmation of the two variants of the Galaxy Note 10. We have the codenames for the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL along with some benchmarks. Disney just teased their Disney Plus service. We end today’s show with BestBuy’s 48 hour sale for their members.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/04/10/amazon-guaranteed-pixel-3-and-3-xl-refurbs-start-at-450-and-520/

https://www.sammobile.com/2019/04/11/t-mobile-galaxy-fold-release-april-26/

https://bgr.com/2019/0 4/11/galaxy-s10-5g-experience-5g-and-4g-connectivity-issues-explained/