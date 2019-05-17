OnePlus 7 Pro firmware update ready for when you unbox your phone

If you didn’t attend any of the pop-up events for the OnePlus 7 Pro, where you could have purchased the phone on the spot, you will have to do it starting today, Friday, May 17. If you do decide to purchase the premium flagship, you’ll be greeted with a firmware update out of the box, as Oxygen OS 9.5.3.GM21AA is ready to reportedly hit phones.

The update is about 125MB in size and, as you can see in the screenshot below, courtesy of GSMArena, if adds Android security patch 2019.4, corresponding to April. Additionally, it adds DC dimming, which regulates the power going to the display to optimize battery usage and reduce screen flicker.

Other general bugs have been squashed and the performance has been fine tuned, especially for a smooth scrolling experience. If you are lucky enough to already have a OnePlus 7 Pro, you can check for its existence and apply the refresh. If not, do so the moment you unbox your phone.